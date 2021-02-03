For all of you that do not know. Clinton Drug is doing a sign up to get your name on a list to get the COVID-19 Vaccine. You get your name on the list they will call you and set up an appointment to get the vaccine. They only get so many doses a week.
When they get to your name they call a few days ahead to get an appointment that works for you. We heard that Walmart was going to be giving the vaccine and we ask today. they will get it soon. When they get it set up they will have a website that you can sign up and get your appointment.
The Scotland Community Center is now open for pool Monday thru Thursday. Bingo on Thursdays (I think starting about 9 a.m.) Lunch is $4 and is served at 11:45 a.m. and you can eat in or take out.
We are told that James’ foot is healing very well but still has a while to go. We are still staying in and away from people. With all of his health problems we are not willing to take a chance on getting the virus, so we only go if we have to. We do take a ride once in a while just to get out of the house for a little while.
Sorry I do not have much news. Maybe things will calm down and get back to near normal.
Have a good week, stay healthy and if you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.