We had a good turnout for our First Saturday Breakfast and thank all of you for your support.
We had a great Christmas potluck last Saturday night.
Not as many as usually attends but we had a nice time and Santa was there and he loved being there as much as the kids loved him.Him.
Do not forget that next Friday night is the Music at the Scotland Senior Center.
Remember the Musicians play from 7-9.
If you play an instrument or sing or loved to hear good music, make plans to be there on Dec. 20.
I hope you remembered to come watch the kids preform their Christmas Play.
This is at the Scotland Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 15.
This is a busy time of year so stay safe, warm and remember the reason for the season.
If you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper.
