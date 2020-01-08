This Saturday ans we just got finished with our First Saturday Breakfast at the Cafeteria. We did not have a very large turnout for breakfast. But it is usually a small attendance in January. Probably too many things from Thanksgiving and through all of January. We will be prepared for a good turnout in February. That will be Feb 1. Hope to see you then.
Next Saturday: Scotland Fire Dept and Scotland Corp are hosting a community meeting at Scotland Cafeteria with Ozark Health discussing new protocols on strokes and Survival Flight Medical Transport giving information on memberships, health and safety. 2-4 p.m. Saturday 11th.
For more info call 592-3937. Come and ask any questions that you want to know about strokes and learn more about the new medical helicopter membership that is available. See you on Saturday the 11th.
The musical at the Senior Center will be in Jan. 17. Make plans to attend now. This is from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Scotland Senior Center.
School start again on Monday, stay safe ans warm. If you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper.
