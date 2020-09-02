So thankful that the storm did not do more damage in our area, although the wind took some shingles from my studio and now I have to get the roof fixed and when the ceiling dries I have to fix it and paint. I was so blessed that the leak did not ruin any of my prints or frames.
This is the week of the Chuck Wagon Races and people are here from many different states and countries. Let’s wear our mask and social distances and stay safe.
The Scotland Community Center is still closed and we will let you know when they plan to open for lunch. The First Saturday Breakfast is still closed until the virus gets better. Joyce Burns Art Studio is still open by appointment only. You can call and leave a massage and if I am not there at the time please leave a message and I will call you back. You can call me at the studio 592-3400 or call the house and I will help you.
I hope to be able to start classes after September but I have people come from a vast area and do not want to get anyone exposed.
James is still waiting for an appointment to see what they will need to do with this foot. I hope the decide soon so it can begin to heal.
Watch for the school buses and the kids at the bus stops. Stay safe and if you want something in the news call us at 592-3935.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.