Sorry I missed another week sending anything in. James Burns had a procedure done on his heart that will give him more time for the wound on his foot to heal before they have to do the heart valve replacement. We are home again and he is doing fine.
We went to town yesterday an got candy for the Trunk or Treat at Scotland. They are having the one in downtown Scotland on Saturday Night and the Scotland Baptist Church is have theirs on Sunday night.
We turned on the heat today. I think I am certainly not ready for winter so I might hibernate until spring. These old bones will probably stay cold all winter.
The Scotland center is going to be open for bingo twice a week but not have lunch yet. It will be nice when things change so they can go back to having Lunch. Music, and games. This is open to all ages, not just seniors. They have so much stuff for yard sales so when they have one everything is very very cheap.
Be prepared to come to the Second Saturday trade day in in November. I have heard several people that have not been yet, say the are coming and bring stuff and there will be a food booth with Chili and lots of goodies.
If you have Scotland news and want to call 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper for you. Stay safe and warm and enjoy the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.