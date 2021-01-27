It is great news to hear the Scotland Community Center is open again. Lunch is being served 4 days a week. They are open for pool games, bingo, puzzles and lunch. Lunch is served at 11:45 each day. You can eat in or take out. They need our support so lets all help all that we can.
The First Saturday Breakfast is still off for a while yet. We are looking forward for the time we can change this message and all things can get back to normal and old friends can get together again.
We still have several people in our community that are recovering or quarantined from COVID Virus as well as other health problems. Let’s remember them in our prayers.
I am so grateful that we are not have the extreme weather that most of the nation is having. It is almost February and it will not be long until gardening time will be upon us.
Stay safe, warm and healthy and if you have news call 592-3935 and we will get it done.
