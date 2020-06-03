Well this week went by so very very fast. I think when we stay home and do not go anywhere the days just go by.
Then the days turn into weeks and into months and now almost six months have gone by. That is one half of the year.
I think that is the reason it is so important to have schedules and projects so we feel that we have accomplished something every day. I hope things get better so I can open the studio and get life at least half way normal.
Scotland Community lost two well known residents last week.
Mrs. Gean Black and Julia Standridge, both past away and their services were held this week.
Our prayers and thoughts are centered on their lives and families.
The Scotland community Center opened this week. It is open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday thru Thursday, closed on Friday.
They serve Lunch at 11:45 a.m. each day. They play Pool and work puzzles every day, play Bingo on Tuesday and Thursday and music on Wednesday.
The center is now open to all ages and is for the whole community, so we invite you to come and have lunch (cost is only $4) and help support this part of our community. You may meet some one new and get to know folks that have been here for years and you never really go to know them.
Paul Felton called and ask us to announce the MAIN LINE MINISTRIES TENT REVIVAL to be held on the Scotland School Grounds. Starting Sunday, June 7 at 6 p.m. Monday, June 8 – Friday, June 12 – 7 p.m. nightly.
Scotland Community Corporation will not be having Breakfast in June. Maybe the first Saturday in in July. We will let you know as soon as we feel safe about opening up.
Joyce Burns Art Studio is not opening just yet. I am waiting until the virus is a little more settled and to see what normal is going to be.
Last Saturday was a nice day and several horses and riders as well as teams and wagons, met at the Scotland School and went on the trail ride that was canceled the weekend before. It was a beautiful day and everyone shared a great day.
Have a safe week and wear your mask to protect yourself as well as the other people that you come into contact with.
If you have Scotland News call 592-3935 by Friday afternoon and we will get it into the paper.
