This turned out to be another busy week. To many doctor appointments. James went to UAMS and got some very good news. He is now doing therapy to build up strength so he can start walking again. How wonderful the he will soon be out of his wheelchair. He already feels better and can think of a lot of places to go.
Remember that De. 17 is the gospel singing at the Scotland Baptist Church. Singing starts at 7p.m. with finger food for snacks afterwards. Bring your favorite. The Christmas play will be on Sunday Dec. 19. Christmas Caroling will be on Wednesday the 22nd. We always love to hear them when they come.
I am always glad to see all of the cars at the Community Center on Thursday. I think they are having more come to play Bingo each week. I am going to be in the studio some this week. I hope to catch up on a few things. It is still going to be a while before i can be there very much. If you need something just call and I will see if I can meet you.
Remember the Scotland Trade days is free and on the second Saturday of each month, in down town Scotland.. This month is is Dec. 11. It gets to be better each month. Free set up. Buy sell or trade.
If anyone has Scotland News and wants it in the paper, call 501 592-3935 and we will see that it gets in the news. Have a safe and glorious week.
