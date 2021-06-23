Just got home from the musical at the Scotland Senior Center. We had over 56 that came to eat, visit and hear great music, This was the first one this year. This event will be the 3rd Friday of every month. Everyone had a great time and are already talking about next month. Plan to come 6 until 9 p.m. Bring someone with you. We expect more musicians and more folks to enjoy. A good time was enjoyed by ALL. Don’t forget to drop by for lunch Monday through Thursday 11:45 for lunch only $4 or earlier for good games of pool, puzzles and Thursday Bingo and see what is going on.
2nd SATURDAY TRADE DAYS. Just come downtown Scotland and find a spot and set up. You can set up a table or sell out of the back of your truck. You can sell new or used items, clothes, tools, lawnmowers, animals, food, crafts, guns & ammo, hunting items, jewelry, makeup, produce, TV, appliances, you get the idea. June 12 was the first. We went down to see what is going to be happening. 1st time there was not many vendors, a lot of shoppers so next month I expect a crowd. You have a whole month to collect what you want to sell, be there about daylight and have a great time. I am already sorting things that I want to dispose of. Come on down!!!
Remember the Scotland Farmers Market. It is downtown and open from 7 a.m. until 7p.m. Lots of fresh veggies as well as some good homemade bread. Remember it is in the old beauty shop.
We have a lot of sick folk in our community. Remember them in your prayers and try to find a smile or a little sunshine to share with them.
Remember to let Joyce Burns know if you are interested in art classes, ADULT and children, only if there is enough interest to make a class. I need at least 6 in each class.. I will wait another week to see how much interest there is, then I will form classes. Children classes will be 4 to 6 weeks. $15 per class and I will provide the materials.
Have a great week, stay safe and call 592-3935 if you have Scotland News.
