This has been another busy week. Just a reminder to make a note that the Scotland Baptist Church has changed the Gospel music night to the fourth Friday night of each month. The next one will be Feb. 25.
Because there is so much COVID-19 virus in Scotland area the Community Center will be closed for a while longer. When things get better we will give a date they they plan to open again.
James Burns went back to UAMS and they did another skin graft on his foot. I hope it improves as fast as it did the last time. We have to get this healed so they can replace an aorta heart heart valve. The Cardiologist said he would like to do it the last of Feb. or first of March. We need to go back to let the Doctor check his graft on Thursday this week. We pray for good weather as We do not need to drive in Frozen rain. Early appointments make it harder to keep a scheduled in the winter months.
It is wonderful that so many that have been so ill are recovering and in better health. If you want Scotland news put into the paper call 501 592-3935 and we will see that it gets done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.