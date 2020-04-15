Scotland is again a quite, sleepy little town. (Like when we moved here more than 40 years ago.) There is not many vehicles on the road. People wave and go on down the road. The Senior Center is still closed. Joyce’s art studio is closed for now. The Post Office is still open 2 hours a day.
Lowder’s Store is open for takeout orders. I open the storm shelter if stormy weather is supposed to come our way. Like everyone else I check Facebook every day to see if anything new is on there. We are staying socially distanced. And staying SAFE.
Churches have not been gathering. Services have been shown on Facebook so everyone can enjoy the good lessons and feel that they have been to church. I see that Scotland Baptist will have a Parking Lot service at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Come early and get a parking space. Everyone should be able to hear the sermon from their cars.
It is nice that Walmart is opening at 6 a.m. on Tuesdays so senior citizens can get in and shop before the store get crowded. I make a list and shop from that so I do not stay in the store very long. It is also nice that if I need to pick up a prescription I can call and tell the pharmacy that I am parked in the spaces marked for pharmacy and they will bring it out and I do not have to go inside. Thanks for their thoughtfulness.
Our Granddaughter, Sydney, a nurse in Anchorage, Alaska told us today that she is making kits for masks and sending them to the nursing students. They will get to count the hours they work on them as classroom time and and she sent 21 bundles out today. She is one that can certainly get things organized and production started. Our thanks to all of the people doing this type of thing, where ever they live.
I hear that staying apart seems to be slowing down the spread of the virus, we may be on the down hill side.
In some ways the quarantine has helped families grow closer together and think of ways and things to do together.
When I was a kid we played all kinds of outside games and one summer my dad let all of the kids in the neighborhood dig in the vacant lot and we made dirt castles and roads. We dug a moat around the castle and made boats to sail in it.
We had a great summer because we stayed busy and used our imagination and was very creative. The worst part about it was we had to put all of the dirt back and level it before school started. As I think about it those were fun times and great memories.
We will let all of you know when we are going start the First Saturday Breakfast again. We certainly missed cooking it and seeing all of our friends. We have been doing this since 2006.
Stay safe and enjoy your extra free time. If you have Scotland news call 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper.
