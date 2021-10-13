This next week there will be a change in the Gospel Singing at the Scotland Baptist Church. It usually is held on the third Friday of each month. This month it (ONLY) it will be held on the the 3rd SATURDAY night, Oct. 16. This will be a good beginning for their REVIVAL, Oct. 17-20. Service time: Sunday morning 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on 18th thru 20th. Musical will be back on the third Friday night in the month of November.
Funeral service for our friend and neighbor, Wanda Coleman will be today on Saturday 9th. at Scotland Baptist Church. Prayers for comfort to her family and friends. I always remember her for her beauty and her smile.
I went down to the Second Saturday Sale for a few minutes this morning. There was several vendors there this morning. One was selling ammunition, one selling hot dogs, one had a trailer full of old farm things, another had a lot of glass wear and decorating items and last there was lots of clothes as well as one booth that had home made Jams and Jelly. They will try to keep this going during the winter so it will be larger by spring. It is nice to have a gathering place at least once a month in downtown Scotland
If you have Scotland News and want it in the paper, please call 592-3935. Have a great week and get ready for Trunk or Treat, downtown Scotland from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday Oct. 30 so everyone can come have a great time and it not interfere with church.
