Remember Bingo and pool at SCOTLAND COMMUNITY CENTER every Thursday at 10-11:30 a.m. Lunch is served at 11:45a.m. Come and meet our new cook!
It seems a lot like winter now. Our Son Tim was here for Christmas and was so excited that it was 79 on Christmas Day. He went home between Christmas and New Years and it was 10 below in Anchorage when he got there on the 28 of December. It really makes us appreciate our weather.
It is nice to see that Steve Mitcham has almost got his garage finished and will have a wonderful new building that will be warm to do his mechanic work in.
This will be a great asset to our downtown Scotland area.
Things are looking better at the Burns’ house. James’s foot seems to be healing faster and as soon as it heals he will be able to get his heart valve replaced.
This is a very cool and rainy day so it seems like a good day to plan on a large pot of vegetable soup and a crunchy pan of cornbread for dinner. If anyone has Scotland News call 501 592-3935 and we will get it in the paper. Stay warm and safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.