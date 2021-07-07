The 4th of July ... already. I wish everyone a very fun, happy and safe holiday. I hope everyone gets to go to Alread School and see the fireworks. They start about dark. They usually have music and food. They always have the best fireworks as well as the best time.
Next weekend is the 2nd Saturday. Gather up you stuff you want to get rid of or make a list of things that you might want to buy. Trade day happens in downtown Scotland
NEXT SATURDAY. No charge to set up you booth or trailer or what ever. Just be there between Sunup and noon, choose a spot and be ready We hope this gets to be the biggest flea market in the county. This is only the second one, so we expect a lot of lookers.
Make plans to attend the free musical at the Scotland Community Center. This will be on the Third Friday of each month. Bring snacks, eat between 6 and 7. Music starts at 7p.m. and lasts until 9. If you play music, sing or just want to listen, Come on over, you will have a great time. We had 57 people last time and hope for more musicians and a bigger crowd this time.
James Burns had a skin graft on his foot this week. We are praying for success and quick healing. This graft if made of fish skin and they are using it on severe burns and wounds that are slow to heal. We expect to see a great improvement soon.
A group from Scotland Baptist Church have been to Utah on a mission trip and arrived home this week end. They will be having Vacation Bible School starting July 17 thru 22. Everyone is welcome.
Enjoy the holiday and the summer. If you have Scotland News, call 592-3935 and we can get it into the paper.
