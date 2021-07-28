The days are going by so fast that I forgot yesterday was the day to send something to the paper.
Because of the the low attendance and all of the virus concerns in Scotland, the Community Center has decided to close again until things calm down again. We will let you know again when it is opening and when we will have the Musicals again. We are still not having our First Saturday Breakfast for a while. We will let you know when we can open that up again.
There is still some virus cases in our area so we all need to be cautious and wear a mask and those that have not been vaccinated need to be very careful when visiting with others because there are several folks out there that have very serious health problems and if they get exposed they may not survive the virus. We were very sad to hear that our friend Gary Ingram had passed away due to the virus. Our prayers go to out to his family. He will be missed by many.
Tina Jones has a couple of baby sheep that got out and they have been seen around the school several times but have always managed to escape. If you see them just let them know where they are.
James Burns has been having great success with the Fish Skin Graft on his foot. We will find out next week if he will have to have more done. He is so ready to leave his wheelchair at home and start driving again. Right now he is a BACKSEAT DRIVER.
If you have Scotland News and want it put into the paper call 592-3935 and we will take care of it. Stay safe and cool and have a great week.
