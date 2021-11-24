Oh my gosh! We have been so busy that I forgot that it was Saturday and I had forgotten to send an article to the paper. I guess our life is still going to be this way for a little while more. James had the work done on on his defibrillator and we are home and he is doing great. Still going to UMAS and getting his foot checked. Some day, we are praying that his foot will be healed and he will be able to walk again. GOD is Good and we have had lots of blessings on this journey.
The Scotland Community Center is not serving lunch yet, but they are having BINGO every Thursday. Come out and join them and have a great time.....There was a lot of cars there this week on Thursday. I heard they had a great time. I hope many of you can go the week after Thanksgiving and they will soon have a large crowd and can serve lunch again.
I think winter is finally here. James has enjoyed his Electric Mattress pad and it keeps him so warm, until this last week. Ours stopped working and he was so unhappy. I ordered another one from Ebay on Wednesday afternoon and it arrived on Friday morning. Now he is a happy camper again. these are so much better than an electric blanket.
When you are in Clinton please remember to drop by the New art gallery and see the wonderful exhibit and check out the Children’s Art Contest. This is in the Building that used to be Eoff’s furniture store.
Have a week as well as a GREAT THANKSGIVING and stay warm and safe. If you have Scotland News please call us at 501 592-3935 and we can take care of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.