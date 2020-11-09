Maybe things will calm down after the election is all settled. At least by the first of the year.
I want to remind everyone to go by the Scotland Community Center and have lunch, play a game of pool, or even help work a puzzle and be sure to go for Bingo on Thursday. Let keep this alive and make it a great place for the community.
We know we will not have Breakfast on the first Saturday until after New Years. We have not given up on opening soon after that. We just do not want to open too soon and have our friends and neighbors get sick.. We will see what happens with the virus.
I want to thank all of you that sent James Burns a Happy Birthday wish. He was 85 on Thursday and I wanted to do something that he would know how many wonderful friends that he had.
Stay warm, Safe and Enjoy all of the beautiful fall colors in God's paint palette. This is the prettiest time of the year. If you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper.
