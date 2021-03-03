So glad the snow is gone; now everyone can start fixing all of their broken waterlines and frozen drains. Our drains froze the first night. The waterlines did not freeze until the last day. Thanks to a good handy man we are finally back in business. Thank you David.
The Scotland Community Center had some broken pipes, but they are now fixed and the center is open for lunch and games. You can even call in for take out if you do not want to eat in. The cafeteria has broken lines and we hope to get them all checked out soon.
I have not talked to many folks, so I do not have much to write about. We spent the day in Little Rock on Friday. James had 2 appointments and some test. When we get the results back we will probably know more of when he can get out and about.
We did stop by the American Home Pharmacy (In Cash Savers) Last Wednesday and ask about the vaccine. When we came home this Wednesday, we had a phone call and got an appointment to get our Vaccine on this Thursday. That quickly and the easy. Clinton drug said they were not getting very many vaccines at a time and we were still 3 or 4 weeks from getting ours. We have waited almost a month already. We are so happy to get our first one and will get our 2nd one on March 25. If you are still waiting you might want to check this out.
Have a safe and warm week and if you have anything that needs to go in the paper, please call 592-3935 and we will take care of it.
