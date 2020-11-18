Things are very quiet in Scotland. From what I can tell most folks are following the rules. Mask, Social distancing and not gathering in crowds. Most of us old folks have enough problems without being exposed to something that we can try to avoid.
We are staying home except doctors appointments and picking up prescriptions. We do not eat out. We pack a lunch like Mom did when she had 4 little kids. We thought it was a picnic and never knew it was a way to save money. I enjoy it as much now as I did at 5 years old. It also keeps us away from anyone that might expose us to the virus because we do not know where they have been.
The Scotland Community Center is open for lunch and will also fix it to go. They start serving at 11:45 and stop about 12:20. Can’t beat the lunch for only $4. Come over and enjoy the food and the fellowship. They have a pool table and there is always someone to play with. They play Bingo and have neat prizes and there is always someone working on a puzzle and would love some help.
If you want to reserve the Cafeteria for a family gathering or party or just to have enough room for what ever you are having, better call and see that it is not reserved already. Time is running out.
I want to thank everyone that wished James Burns a Happy Birthday, He enjoyed finding all of the Happy Birthday wishes on Facebook. We stopped counting at over 200. Thanks again it made it a very different day and he is still talking about it.
Have a safe week and enjoy the warm days. They will soon be like the leaves. GONE. If you have Scotland News and want it in the newspaper call 592-3935 and we will see to it.
