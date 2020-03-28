Well another week went by and we are still keeping our distance in Scotland. All seems to be going well so we will keep on keeping on. One day this crisis will be over and we can thank GOD for his blessings. We do our part and HE will do his. I am surprised at the people that seem to think they will not be exposed to the virus. I would just as well keep away from others and not take a chance.
Lowder’s Store is open for takeout. Just call in your order and you can pick it up at the side window. (Sorry, NO GAS.) The Scotland Senior is still closed. The churches all seem to be closed, although some churches are doing their services on showing them on Facebook. I think Clinton School is still closed. I just heard that we only have 19 cases in our county.
Now is a good time to remind everyone that Scotland will not have their First Saturday Breakfast on the 4th of April. Maybe this will be over and we can have it in May, or June. When this is behind us we will be ready.
It was nice to see the sun today and enjoy being out side in the warm glow of spring. We even mowed the lawn today.
Have a great week and stay healthy and safe. If you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will put it in the paper.
