Scotland Community Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. It should be open for possible three days next week, come check out the exercise room, play some pool, or come work a puzzle! Meals are $4 each and take out is available! Masks are required so please wear yours! Hope To See You There.
I see lots of deer hunters and hope they all have good luck. If all of the shots I have heard hit their targets there must be a lot of deer meat in the freezers. I miss being at the store and seeing the hunters come in to check and show off their deer, take photos and tell their stories. It made an exciting few days.
It is wonderful to hear that a vaccine will soon be out to help control the virus. I do recall them saying it will take a while to control it after the public gets inoculated. So we do not want to let our guard down. Wear your mask to protect yourself and others, practice social distancing and stay home if you really do not have to go out. Maybe soon we will have a new normal.
If you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it in the paper for you. Have a great Thanksgiving and save room for some pie.
