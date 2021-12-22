It is getting Colder. It feels a lot more like Christmas, or maybe I am just getting in the spirit. James is excited, we finally got the Handicap Van out of the garage. The doors stopped working and we had a very hard time opening them to get James’ wheelchair ramp to open. The company stopped making many parts for the year model that we have. We went to Danny’s Electronics near Morrilton and he does a lot of electrical work on vehicles and he finally found parts to fix the doors. It is wonderful to be able to push a button and the door open and he can roll out.
I understand that the Community Center will be opening for lunch very soon. This help for things to seem more like normal. I will find out more about their plans this next week.
Our son Tim is here and will be able to stay until after Christmas and our granddaughter stayed a week and had to go home. We have certainly enjoyed them being here and we had a great turn out for our family dinner and a wonderful time with family.
Stay safe and warm and have a very MERRY CHRISTMAS and call 592-3935 if you have Scotland News that you want put into the paper.
