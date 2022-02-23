The Scotland Community Center is open Monday thru Thursday and serves lunch at 11:45 a.m. each day. Cost is only $4. they are open to play pool and work puzzles in the mornings and they play BINGO on Thursdays. They had their Music on the third Friday night and had a good crowd. Just bring something for refreshments and they eat at 6 and music starts at 7. Come and have a great time. There has been so many people call and ask when they are going to start the music again. The next musical will be on March 18. Hope to see you there.
The Scotland Baptist Church will has changed their Gospel Music to the fourth Friday of every month They will start the music about 7 p.m. on March 25. Bring something for refreshments and enjoy the music and visit and eat after the music. Usually about 9:00p.m.
The 7th annual Scotland Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Scotland School on April 17 at 2 p.m. You can go to the Scotland Community page on Facebook and tell them to expect your family. They would like to know how many plan to attend.
Stay warm and enjoy another week of winter then we can look forward to spring and if anyone has Scotland news they can call James Burns at 501 592-3935 and he will take care of that.
