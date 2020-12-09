I received word that the Scotland Community Center will not have lunch this week. We have some in our area that have tested positive of the virus and will be in quarantine for another 10 days. We will let you know when the Center is going to open again. It is just safer to take extra precautions than to take a chance on spreading the virus.
Ina Cassell loaned me a book to read and I am anxious to find time to read it. I was surprised to see that it was written by Autumn Mathis Smith. Daughter of Cleo Mathis and she graduated from Scotland High School in 2004. It is wonderful to see what she has accomplished and it is encouraging to others that might have set goals for themselves that seem impossible to achieve.
I remember Autumn as a student and I lost track of her after she graduated. I did hear that she was a motivational speaker and traveled a lot. I also knew that she ran and was a trainer. What I did not know was that she had written a book or that she owned and operated Autumn Smith Inspires, a company committed to supporting and encouraging Christian professionals. She has a team that works with her and they offer practical Biblical applications in the form of training, written materials, and speaking events that encourage personal and professional success. Her office is located in Little Rock, Arkansas and the name of her book is Prospering and it is available on Amazon. We are very proud of you Autumn and hope there is another book in the works.
We still have a few nice days before it gets really cold so lets all take advantage of it and finish those last few thing that we still have to do. I you have Scotland News and want us to get it into the paper call 592-3935 and we will do it. Stay safe and have a great week.
