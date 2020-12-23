Our daughter-in-law has been here since James had his surgery on the 17th of September. They live in Anchorage and this weather is so different from theirs. It was very warm when she first came and then it cooled off and she certainly enjoyed it being in the 60’s especially when she heard that it snowed and got down to zero and below in Anchorage. She went home 2 days before we got our snow. She was certainly a blessing. She came to stay and help take care of James until he finished his radiation. She did all of the driving, shopping, laundry and anything else that needed to be done. I could not have done everything without her help. James still has a long way to go but we are getting there. Needless to say we are staying isolated and not going anywhere to get exposed to the virus.
Several folks at Scotland that had tested positive are out of quarantine and feeling much better and some that have been sicker are on the mend. I know when we are offered the vaccine we plan to take it. I think the vaccine and wearing a mask is going to be the thing that will help our country heal.
Not much to say because we do not see many people but if you have Scotland news call 592-3935 and we will see that it get in the paper. Stay safe and warm.
