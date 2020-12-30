Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to one and all. We will soon be starting a new year and we pray for a much better one.
We decided to stay home and not take a chance on being in a crowd. The doctors have told James he had so many things wrong with him that if he caught the virus there would not be anything they could do for him. So we stayed home and I cooked and we ate and ate and ate. You guessed it then we napped and napped and napped. Then I got to clean up all of the dishes and find a place for the leftovers. That was a very fine day.
James is improving so much that we hope in another couple of months he can put some weight on his foot. He misses being out and about so if you want to talk a while just give him a call. It is so nice to not have to go to CARTI everyday but that was a way that he got to be around other people. Now he is stuck with me and all of the home health people that come during the week.
The Senior Center is still closed and we will let you know when they plan on opening up again. The same with our First Saturday Breakfast. We have rented the cafeteria out a few times so If you want to use it be sure to call and reserve it. We still have to pay the bills.
If you have Scotland news please call 592-3935 and I will see about getting it into the paper. Have a warm and safe week.
