October 2, Fall is in the air and I turned on the heat for about 15 minutes this morning to take the chill out of the air. We will just turn around and it will be Halloween. Time really flies.
Still no breakfast this month at the Scotland School. Maybe when the danger of the virus is past.
James seems a little stronger today so maybe he will heal faster that expected. We have been told to be extra cautious about the virus. We are asking all of our friends to call or visit through the window and sit on the porch and to wear a mask. Thanks for understanding.
James Forman had surgery on his shoulder today. He is doing fine. I understand he is still a little loopy from the anesthetic from his surgery.
Have a great week and stay safe. Call 592-3935 if you have Scotland news.
(0) comments
