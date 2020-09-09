It is hard to believe it is Wagon races time again. I think there are more campers than usual or maybe they are just more visible from the road. I think we will hibernate a while longer. James and I have so many health problems that we do not want to take any chances on getting the virus.
We miss having our First Saturday Breakfast at Scotland but we want to stay safe and to keep all of our friends well. We do not want to gather for breakfast until the chance of exposure is gone or covered with a vaccine. We will let you know when we think we will start.
The Center is still closed until further notice and we will let you know when we hear it is going to open again.
Sorry that I do not have more news . When one stays home and does not mingle there is not much news to talk about. If anyone has news they can call 592-3935 and we will get it in the paper.
Have a great week, stay safe and enjoy the cooler weather.
