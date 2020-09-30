This has been a busy week. James Burns finally had surgery on his foot and it will be 2 or 3 months before he can put ANY weight on it. He is such a people person, this is going to be very hard on him to not get out and see everyone. Give him some time to heal, then give him a call and chat. He has been told if he gets the virus, he can not survive.
We are still not having our First Saturday Breakfast because of the virus and we will let you know when that changes.
After much consideration... ATTENTION FOLKS........SCOTLAND SENIOR CENTER TO OPEN SEPT. 28 FROM 8 A.M. TO ??....... COME SEE WHAT YOU CAN
DO THERE AND EAT A GREAT LUNCH FOR ONLY $4 A PERSON! ALL WELCOMED!!
Doyle Scroggins was a very conscientious person and just a few weeks ago we were talking and he told me how careful he and Mary were to avoid any chance of exposure to the virus. When I heard about him having it and being in the hospital, it reminded me how it just takes being near to someone that is positive to be exposed. We were very sad to hear about his death and want to remember Him and his family in our prayers.
We have several in our community that are in need of prayers for themselves and friends and family. Prayer is a very strong medicine.
I have heard there are others in our community that have lost close family and friends to the Virus. Some have had serious health problems and some have been very healthy. Even if you do not think you will get it, please, out of respect for others, wear a mask for those that could not survive or stay away.
Have a safe and happy week. If you want to add something to the news article, call 592-3935 and we will get it there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.