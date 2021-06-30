We enjoyed a short period of spring this couple of weeks. Even if it was sultry and muggy. Maybe some more this week.
Friday, June 25, was St Johns Dinner at the Choctaw Masonic Lodge. This was combined with Scotland’s Pleasant Grove Lodge. There was a small attendants and those that did not come missed an excellent dinner. Wayne Nickleson Deep Fried the turkey and Gerald Maxwell assisted him. They did a great job.
The Scotland Community is completely opened. They serve a $4 lunch at 11:45 Monday thru Thursday. This is eat in or take out. They are having the pool tournaments again and work puzzles daily, Gospel Music on Wed and Bingo on Thursday. The third Friday night is the musical and had 57 attend. Plan on coming next month and have a great time.
Joyce Burns Art studio is planning to open just after July 4th and is signing up new students. I am getting several new names on the list. If you are interested in learning to paint or to have someone to paint with, get your name on the list. I had several kids that were interested in a class but ... I have only three firm commitments. I need a few more to schedule the class.
You can call 592-3400 Studio or 592-3935 Home. If I am not there you can leave a message on the answering machine and I will return your call.
The churches in our area are planning their Vacation Bible Schools. Make your plans to attend. When I was a kid we went to all of them in our small community
Do not forget to gather your yard sale articles and be ready to participate in Scotland’s 2nd Saturday in down town Scotland. Bring you stuff, find a spot and set up and be ready from Sunrise till noon. No set up charge. We want this to be a regular attraction.
Have a safe week and call 592-3935 if you have Scotland new to appear in the paper. We will do our best to see that it gets there.
