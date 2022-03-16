Hello, again. I want to be sure and remind everyone that the Scotland Community Center is open now. They have a very good cook and we ate there last week and had very good meals. They have not had many come for lunch on Monday so they are going to be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until we get a larger crowd. They open in the mornings so anyone that wants to play pool has time for their games before lunch. they have puzzles to work on and on Thursday they play bingo and have had a nice turnout for that. They serve lunch at 11:45 a.m. and the cost is only $4. They will be having more pool tournaments soon. I am not sure how often. Do not forget they also have MUSIC on the third Friday of each month. Bring your favorite snack and eat at 6 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m. Ya’ll come and have a good time. Music this month will be on March 18.
Scotland Baptist Church has changed the date of their Gospel Music Night to the fourth Friday of each month. I believe they start their music at 7 p.m. and play until about 9 p.m. and then eat. Bring you favorite. This month it will be on March 25.
James Burns had another skin graft on his foot and we pray that this one will be the one that will work. He can not put any weight on his foot again. Please remember him in your prayers. Sorry we have had so many doctors visits the we have not heard any other news from our area.
Remember to make plans to be at the Scotland Easter Egg Hunt at the Scotland School on Sunday, April 17 at 2 p.m. at the Scotland School. You can check in on Scotland Community page and let them know you plan to attend.
Stay safe and warm and if you have Scotland News call James at 501 592-3935 and he will see that it gets into the paper. Have a great week.
