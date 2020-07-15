Went to the Community Center’s yard sale this morning. They had a LOT of nice things for sale. I hope they made a good bit on their sale.
They have been having a turnout for lunch everyday. Things looks like it is going well for them.
Still not going to have Breakfast on the first Saturday in August. We are going to wait and see which way the wind is going to blow before we decide when to start back.
Asking for prayers for James Burns. He got the report back on his biopsy of his foot. The Melanoma has come back again. This is the third time in the same place. We are waiting for an appointment at UMAS. We hope to find out more the first of the week. We have been blessed so many times and we are sure GOD will take care of this, as we know he has a plan.
It seems that the state is trying to make up it’s mind about going back to school. Right now they are saying in school about the 24th of August. We will wait and see.
Stay safe and stay cool and if you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will see that it gets into the paper.
