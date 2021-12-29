Through Friday is the Private Land Anterless-only Modern Gun Hunt for deer. Always check The Regs for details.
Friday, an hour or so before first light, low in the southeastern sky, a slim crescent moon pairs with Mars and bright star Antares.
Friday, the Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, has been canceled.
Saturday, Alread Scholarship Application Time begins. For details contact an EHC or ACRDC member.
Saturday and Sunday is the Special Youth Modern Gun Hunt.
Sunday, the New Moon is official at 12:33 p.m., which is good …
Monday, as the Quadrantid meteor shower peaks with 110 per hour. Best times will be after dusk and before first light Tuesday morning. Look northeast.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call 501-253-5071.
I noticed several flying insects on Christmas Day as my thermometer reached 75 degrees.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
