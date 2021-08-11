We have lost another member of our community. Ronnie Lindsey, passed away this last week. Ronnie was an honest, friendly and very quick to help anyone in need. He had just finished putting a new roof on my Art Studio at the old Scotland School. The wind and the rain blew the roof off and caused a leak inside. This young man was liked by many and we always thought of him as a great friend and a very good musician. He will be greatly missed.
Honoring Ronnie’s wishes, because he didn’t want to be embalmed, there will be a private family burial with a memorial service Saturday August 7 at 1 p.m. at Scotland Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church. The Church will feed the family after the service.
Scotland Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School August 8 – 12. Everyone is welcome.
Did you enjoy the nice rain we had on Friday? We really needed it and The gardens already look 100 percent better.
Do not forget the 2nd Saturday Sale in downtown Scotland happens next Saturday from Daylight until Noon. We are having more vendors every month. Come look and come to buy or sell. No charge to set up.
We need to start thinking about school starting and the kids waiting on the school buses. Lets keep these young one safe.
If you have Scotland News call, James Burns at 592-3935 and he will get it in the paper for you. Have a great week and stay safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.