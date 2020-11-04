This is a beautiful time of year. The leaves are changing and we can enjoy the change a little more every day. We are going to Conway for James treatment every day and It is amazing the change we see in just one day. There seems to be more red and orange leaves this year. Greens are more lime and the yellows are just beginning. God certainly gave us something to enjoy each fall.
We are not out except by necessity and do not know a lot of things going on in Scotland right now. I just want to say this community is home to a lot of great people that help, share, love and pray for each other. We are blessed to be apart of it. When we came here to live 43 years ago ago I said this is the kind of community that we need to live in. Now I am sure it is.
Remember the Scotland Community Center is for the community and all ages are welcome. They serve lunch 4 days a week. The menu is posted on Facebook daily. The cost is only $4 dollars and if you call they will even fix it for you to take home if you do not want to eat in. Remember they have the pool table and there is always games going on. There is puzzles on the table, if you like to work them and lots of visiting and bingo on Thursday. Come about 9:30 or 10 a.m. and share the fun.
If you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it in the paper for you. Stay safe and have a great week. Our days start early so I am going to turn in.
