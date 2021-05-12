The Scotland Alumni Banquet and Homecoming is cancelled for 2021. Due to several COVID-9 related issues the cafeteria cannot be used at this time. The classes that were due to be honored in 2020 and 2021 will be honored in 2022. We look forward to seeing everyone for the 2022 Scotland Alumni Banquet and Homecoming, June 4, 2022.
Cedar Rock Acres is excited to announce the Grand opening of the Scotland Farmers market located at the old beauty shop/ Doc Emmons pharmacy in downtown Scotland. They will be open Monday thru Saturday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. This is downtown Scotland. 38553 Highway 389 in Scotland. I got huge sweet strawberries and the best asparagus ever.
The last I heard about FOSTER CEMETERY Decoration was Cancelled. We will let you know if we hear otherwise. Pleasant Grove is Planning to have theirs.
