It seems strange that half of the year is already gone. We just have to go slow and not get in a hurry to return to our world as we knew it. With all of the talk of all the new cases of the virus it would be easy to be careless and be the cause of helping it spread. We must take precautions and wear our mask and practice special distancing. We stay home except for Dr visits and grocery store. A lot of the churches are still using face book to have church, which is nice, particularly for the folks with health problems that compromises their immune systems.
We have decided NOT to Have the Scotland First Saturday Breakfast in July, We miss having it, but do not want to be responsible for anyone getting sick. Maybe by August or September the virus will have gotten under control.
The Community Center has opened Monday through Thursday With Social Distancing and a temp check as well as a mask. They play bingo and Pool, Have lunch at 11:45 and the center closes shortly after lunch. I have not started back to work yet and have not been there for lunch. I have heard they are having about 20 to 30 people there for lunch. I am not sure if that includes the take out orders for lunch. Starla posts the lunch menu on Face Book on the Scotland Community page and you can call in an order if you want to pick up instead of eating in.
Have a safe and cool week and if you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will add it to our items in the paper.
