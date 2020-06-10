It is nice to see cars at the Scotland Community Center and Starla is putting the menu on Facebook. I see that several people are ordering take outs over Facebook.
Eventually I should be able to open the studio and then we will probably eat lunch there.
The price is on $4. I have not heard if there will be music at the Center on the 3rd Friday.
I see that some of the churches are opening up with social distancing. I am still a little cautious about being around folks that do not want to wear a mask to protect themselves as well as others.
James has been mowing and he said all of this rain is good for his business. He just gets all of the yards mowed and then it’s time to start over.
I think it must be hay cutting time. I see lots of hay equipment out and being worked on.
Our son Tim and Daughter-in-law Jennifer are here for another week and we will be sad when they go home.
Stay safe and have a great week. If you have Scotland News and want it in the paper call 592-3935 by Friday.
