Summer is over and the kids are going to start school on Monday. Let’s all wear our mask and keep distancing as a good example to them as well as keeping ourselves and all that we meet SAFE.
The Scotland Center is still closed and we will let everyone know when they are open again.
We are not sure just when we will start our First Saturday Breakfast again. We are ready but we want to keep all of you safe and most of our volunteers have health problems, so we will let you know when we think it will be safe to get together again.
James is still waiting to see what the Doctors are going to do with his foot. Maybe we will hear something this week.
We still have some Scotland Folks in quarantine as a precaution so we will all sit tight for a little while longer. Stay safe and if you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper.
