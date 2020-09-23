The weeks are flying by. It already feels and looks a little like fall. The leaves are beginning to dry and a few are even changing color. I feel that we have truly lost this whole year. If you stay home and do not stay busy one seems to not pay much attention about the everyday things and they begin to feel that they are unimportant and the days just slide by. I like to be able to expect things and to get excited as the seasons change from one into another.
Still not having breakfast the first of each month. The community center is still not having lunch and I hear that Doyle Scroggins is doing much better.
James Burns has just had extensive surgery on his left foot. This is the third time on the same foot and in the same place. Each time it has gotten larger. This one has one had grown quiet large on the bottom of his foot and the doctors took a very large amount of skin off. He is not suppose to put any weight on it for a long time and it is going to take along to heal. He will not be out and about much for a while. God has blessed him again. This could have been much worse.
This has been a very tiring week so I will say good night, stay safe and call 592-3935 if you want to put something in the paper.
