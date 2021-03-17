Friday, Mars pairs with the waxing crescent moon, in the southwestern sky after dusk. Reddish Mars will be to the lower right. The duo set in the west about 1 a.m.
The vernal equinox is Saturday at 4:37 a.m., astronomically the beginning of spring. Day and night will be close to equal length.
Sunday, the first quarter moon is official at 9:40 a.m.
The first RallyX Auto Race event of the season is scheduled for Saturday, March 27, in Crabtree. This style racing is a relatively safe and inexpensive way for beginners to get started. The faster, flowing style south field track will be used letting cars go as fast as allowed. Online registration in advance is required and COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the event. For more info go to their Facebook page or search: arscca.org online.
April 1 is the due date for the two annual Alread scholarships being offered to deserving high school seniors. For an application and info see an EHC or ACRDC member.
After working in the garden last week I discovered my first tick of the season. Also found a few on my dogs, so the time to start protecting your outdoor critters, and yourself, has arrived.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeffry Burgess, 745-1249.
