This has been a very busy month. I was pleased to get my painting finished that I had to have done by Christmas. I just made my deadline.
I was very pleased with it. I did not have time to do all of the things I wanted to get done before Christmas.
James has been a little under the weather the last couple of weeks so I am resting and he is recuperating So it is time for both of us to get busy.
It is time to remind everyone that Wednesday is New Years Day so the next Saturday Jan. 4 is our First Saturday Breakfast at the Scotland School Cafeteria. We serve at 8 a.m. and the charge is still only $6. We hope to see all of you there.
Friday night the Masonic Lodge at Scotland - Pleasant Grove Lodge # 380 – had their installation of officers and celebrated St Johns night with dinner and several Masons and their families in attendance.
This is something they do each year at this time.
They tell us this nice warm weather is about over so now I guess we will have Winter soon. So stay warm and dry safe and start the New year in a positive way.
If you have any Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it in for you.
