It has been a busy week, Christmas dinners, Christmas Plays, Christmas Parties. Well it is almost here so things will slowdown and we can relax after New Years. Work to loose the extra pounds from all of the extra eating. Sit by the fire and complain about the cold weather. So that shows there is nothing new. Same every year. I like consistency.
Tonight was the music at the Scotland Senior Center. 49 when I signed in so I am sure there was more that came later. Next month will be Jan 17. the 3rd Friday. Mark your calendars and be ready for the next one. Everyone always has a great time .
I am going to make this very short this week. I am working on a deadline to complete a painting and still have several things to finish before I can frame it. Have a safe and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, from everyone in Scotland and may you have a Blessed New Year.
If you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it in the paper.
