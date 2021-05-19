This has been a very busy day. We got up early and had breakfast, then we went down to the school and looked at the horse and wagons getting ready for the Scotland Trail Ride.
This was started years ago with a laps of a few years. It was started again about three or four years ago and seems to be getting larger every year. After looking at the horses and wagons, we went downtown and found a parking place near Dunham’s store building. We waited until the trail riders parade of horses and wagons road through town, we counted 44 horses and mules, then we went across the road to the old beauty shop and checked out the new Scotland Farmers Market. The produce is grown at Cedar Rock Acres, right here in the Scotland area and is supplied fresh daily. The produce store is open from 7 a.m. ‘til 7p.m. Monday through Saturday. If there is not anyone inside just call the number posted and you will be in touch with some one immediately. They were very busy today and we sat and visited with friends that came by to check out the new business. This is so great, I can just run down the hill and pick up veggies and strawberries for dinner and be home in ten minutes. This is great for Scotland. Thanks Donna and Sheldon Sturtevant. We are sure you will have a lot of support.
It was nice to feel that things are getting back to normal and to be out on such a beautiful day. Joyce Burns is hoping the studio can open soon. I am thinking about doing some Summer Children’s Art Classes if there is enough interest. I think two separate classes, 1 for younger children and 1 for older children. Maybe about 6 weeks. I will need about 8 to 10 in a class. If you are interested please call the studio, 592-3400 and I will put you name on the list and if I get enough to do the class I will set a date. If I am not in the studio please leave a message on the answering machine and I will call you back. I will need to know how many want to come by the first week in June.
Have a great and safe week and if you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper.
