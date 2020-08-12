We have decided to delay our first Saturday Breakfast until the VIRUS calms down. Most of us that cook breakfast have health problems and the doctors tell us to stay away from crowds and take care and not get exposed to the virus. Also we care about all of our friends that have supported us all of these years and would feel terrible if Scotland was a place that they could have been exposed. We will let you know as soon as we feel it is safe. We are not giving up. Just being cautious.
James Burns has had melanoma on his foot twice ( in the same place) We have had a biopsy and it has come back again in the same place. We are waiting to see exactly what they will do about it. We were told there are some new options and now we are just waiting on the appointments. We have been so blessed and have been told it is not as bad as we thought it was. Thanks to all that have remembered us in their prayers.
The doctors have told us to be very careful about being around where there are groups of people and to be sure to wear our mask because this is not the time to take a chance on being exposed to the virus.
We have not been going to the center to eat, although I have seen several cars there and I see the menu is posted on Scotland Community page each day. We will be going as soon as the crisis slows down.
It is hard to believe that it is almost the middle of August and school will be starting in a couple of weeks. We will have to get used to watching for the school buses and watch for the kids waiting at the bus stops.
Stay cool, safe and wear your mask and if you have Scotland News please call 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper.
