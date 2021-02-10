Well we are still waiting for a call to get our vaccine. Maybe this week. I know several that already have their vaccines and are almost ready for their second shot.
I will not submit Scotland Newspaper in the paper next week. I will be having some surgery and will be recuperating for a few days. I should be up and going by the next week.
Please remember that the Scotland Community Center is open and they have the pool table and they work puzzles as well as play bingo on Thursday. Lunch is only $4 and you can eat in or take out. Starla posts the menu on the Scotland Facebook page. If you want to take out you can call her and she will have it ready.
I see that James Lowder has his lot cleaned up after the fire. So sad to see someone loose their home to fire, but a blessing there was not anyone hurt. Whoever cleaned up his lot did a nice job.
If you have news call 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper. Stay warm dry, and healthy and count your blessings.
