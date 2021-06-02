Memorial Day and the kids are out of school and summer has arrived. I am sure everyone has big plans for the summer and before you know it they will be getting ready to go back to school. When I was young I remember complaining to my Dad that there was nothing to do in the summers. He said to enjoy it because the older you get the faster time goes by. I wish I could tell him how right he was.
We hope to go to Witt Springs to their annual Hillbilly Days. They start out with a large breakfast cooked by the Masonic Lodge and then a great parade and then it is time to visit the Tee Shirt booth and get the new shirt for this year. After that everyone wanders around to see all of the booths and who is there and what you just have to have. I think there is contests and lots of food to try and eventually you are tired and have seen it all and are ready to go home and have a nap. That is Saturday.
Then Sunday is Church day and Monday is Memorial Day. We are going to Sheldon and Donna Sturtevant’s to an annual Memorial Day cook out. This is another great day. Lots of fun and we see lots of friends that we have not seen since the COVID Virus started.
Things are really trying to get back to normal. The Scotland Community Center is back with pool tournaments starting this week and Bingo on Thursday and lunch at 11:45 each day they are open. (Closed on Fridays.)
Music and singing starts again on the third Friday of each month. The first one will be June 18. Oh, I almost forgot to tell you they will have their first Yard Sale of the year. They have had lots of things donated from Doyle Scroggins estate and I thing they have had another large donation, as well as the things they have collected to make this a BIG one, so this will be a HUGE SALE. This is scheduled for June 4 and 5. Y’all come. It start early and they usually have food available if you are hungry. That way you can shop longer. See you then.
Do not give up on our First Saturday Breakfast yet. We still need time to get everything together. If you are planning an event and want it in the paper call 592-3925 and we will see that it gets in the Scotland News. Have a great week and stay safe.
