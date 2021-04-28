Well I heard that the Community Center will be open on Monday , April 27 and the menu should be posted on Face Book on the Scotland Community Page, Monday Morning. Remember you can eat in or take lunch out. The cost is $4.00 and they will serve at 11:45. Y’all come. Hopefully all of the virus quarantine will be over and we can get on with normal life in the Community and maybe we will not have any more positive test.
I heard that FOSTER CEMETERY IS NOT planning to have Decoration this year, If they should change their mind they will post it. PLEASANT GROVE CEMETERY IS going to have Decoration. I received this note and will post it as written.
A workday has been set for the Pleasant Grove Cemetery located off of Highway 95 West in Scotland (Van Buren County). The workday will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 1. Flowers will be removed from graves in preparation for the Decoration that will be held on June 6. Please contact a Pleasant Grove Cemetery Committee member before May 1 if you do not want flowers removed from the graves of your loved ones.
The cemetery has only a few tools on site (rakes, shovels, wheelbarrow, etc.). If you have your own tools, you may want to bring them.
Please plan to join us at the cemetery on May 1, and while there remember to follow the current health guidelines.
Donations are tax deductible and can be mailed to: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, P O Box 5, Scotland AR 72141.
We think there will be some help on Saturday to help do the repairs in the water lines at the School. We have had several donations to help with the cost. We hope all of the problems will be be fixed soon. Maybe the Alumni Banquet can happen again this year.
James is not walking except, a few steps with his walker. He has managed to get on his mower and be out side again and so some of the things he likes to do.
Have a great week and if you have Scotland news call 592-3935 and we will see that it gets into the paper.
