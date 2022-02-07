Maybe this was the only sleet and Ice we will get this winter. We had over 2.5 inches of sleet in our yard. It still has not melted. I hope I can move my car on Monday. It was nice to hear the plow going down the road Friday afternoon. Channel 7 said, we are supposed to have nice dry weather and is will be a little warmer for the next week or more.
Scotland Community Center is going open again. Starting Feb. 7, they will be open for lunch and activities. Lunch 11:45. Cost only $5.00 They will have all of the usual activities open. Hopefully COVID-19 will let up in our community and we can all help the Community Center to stay open.
If you have news just call James Burns 592-3935 and we will get it in the paper. Stay warm dry and safe.
