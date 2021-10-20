It has turned cooler today so that means it is almost Halloween. Do not forget to come to Scotland’s annual Trunk or treat. People are putting up the decorations, the candy is on display every where, kids are getting their costumes ready. Come to Downtown Scotland on Saturday, Oct. 30 and enjoy the festivities from 6 until 8 p.m. Come have a safe and fun night.
Scotland has lost three of our friends and neighbors in the last three weeks. This last week we lost Buck Dunham, and last week we lost Wanda Coleman and the week before we lost Jeff Canton. These were all long time residents of Scotland and our prayers go up for comfort and peace for all families and friends. Each of these will be missed.
The revival at Scotland Baptist Church starts on Sunday Oct. 17 – 20 with a different speaker each night. This is a good time to remind you that they will have Gospel Singing at the church on the third Friday night of each month with finger foods after the singing. Plan on attending next month.
The Scotland Community Center is going to open on Tuesday and Thursday mornings for bingo and I think pool and to get things started again. They will not be serving lunch for a while.
If you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper. Have a safe week and stay warm.
